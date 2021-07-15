Cody
Cody is an 8-year-old shepherd mix that has been raised and lived in the same loving home since he was... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Statesville Police Department announced another pair of arrests related to the killing of Ah’Miyahh Howell and injuring of Tariq Lowery on…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 1-7. Lis…
Four teens have been charged with murder, assault and conspiracy charges in the death of 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell and the shooting of a sec…
The Statesville Police Department is expected to announce that warrants have been issued in the shooting death of 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell.
- Updated
A total of 43 birds were removed from Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Friday by Carolina Waterfowl Rescue after at least four cases of “extreme…
- Updated
The Statesville Police Department announced four arrests in connection with the shooting that killed Ah’miyahh Howell and injured Tariq Lowery.
- Updated
No injuries were reported Wednesday when an Iredell-Statesville Schools bus driver was forced to brake hard after being cut off in traffic.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 27-July 3.
- Updated
Are you in need of same-day surgery but want to avoid a trip to the hospital? Check out Iredell Surgery at Mooresville — an ambulatory surgery…
Tim Williams started with a simple idea — forming a walking club to bring people together and to promote unity.