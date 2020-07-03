Cluster of COVID-19 confirmed at Primrose School of Lake Norman

The Iredell County Health Department received confirmation on July 2 of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Primrose School of Lake Norman. At this time, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers five or more cases in a school or child-care facility to be a cluster. NCDHHS refers to this as a “cluster” rather than an “outbreak” because of the setting, as it is difficult to accurately determine how transmission occurred and whether it occurred within the setting or from within the broader community.
The Primrose School of Lake Norman took immediate action by closing the school and sanitizing the environment when the initial case was identified. The school will remain closed until July 13 with plans to do additional deep cleaning.The health department continues to monitor this situation and conduct contact tracing to identify persons who may have come into contact with an infected person.The owners of Primrose School of Lake Norman are working closely with the Iredell County Health Department to ensure all precautionary protocols are followed upon reopening.
The Iredell County Health Department has been encouraging all schools and child-care providers to follow the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and State directives meant to curb the spread of COVID19.A key part of these directives include strict adherence to infection prevention practices such as promoting healthy hygiene practices, monitoring the health of staff prior to their entrance into the building, elevated cleaning, sanitizing, proper ventilation, and promoting social distancing.
Iredell County public health officials continue to encourage individuals to protect themselves to help lessen the spread of COVID-19.
How to protect yourself and others:
• Practice social distancing, which means avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people and keeping 6 feet or more between yourself and others
• Frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it in the trash
• Stay home when you’re sick • Keep distance from others who are sick
• Avoid touching your face
Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles.
• Wear cloth mask or face covering when out in public where you may be around people, like grocery stores or pharmacies, and still try to practice social distancing.
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 or who need access to support services can call 211 (or 888-892-1162) for assistance 24 hours a day/7 days a week.
Additional information related to COVID-19 can be found at the following resources:
NCDHHS-DPH: www.ncdhhs.gov/covid19
CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html Iredell County Health Department: https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1383/Coronavirus-COVID-19
NC 2-1-1: Call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 or text COVIDNC to 898211
