We do charge a nonrefundable application fee of $10 to ensure that you are serious about adopting the pet. We... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
We do charge a nonrefundable application fee of $10 to ensure that you are serious about adopting the pet. We... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 20-26. Li…
Lois Sharpe celebrated her 90th birthday on May 22 and family and friends made sure her day was special with a drive-thru party.
With gas prices rising, some in Statesville might be considering a switch to an electric vehicle. If that’s the case, they’ll have a new optio…
It’s just an empty space now. There are few pieces of furniture, and oddly enough, a disco ball hanging from the ceiling — a remnant of the building’s former self — a roller skating rink.
In 1954, the organization that would come to be known as the Iredell Health System received its charter, did so with a goal: to serve all the people of Iredell County. What was then a 100-bed hospital just outside of downtown Statesville has ballooned to a sprawling health care system that services much of Iredell and surrounding counties with an entire network of medical facilities spread throughout the region.
Every day, Navy Seaman Davis Sherrill takes part in funerals at Arlington National Cemetery, so he’s familiar with the reverence and ceremony …
A suspect in a series of break-ins was taken into custody following a standoff with deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
The student received minor injuries, including bruises and cuts on her face, according to Capt. Brian Hall, who supervises the county's school resource officers. Charges were still pending on Friday. Investigators are using surveillance video, cellphone video and witness testimony to determine exactly what happened, Associated Press reported.
Statesville High School’s Lili Robbins said she has no doubt she and her classmates are ready for the future.
When Timothy Israel began his walk across America to shed light on his issue with term limits in Congress, he wasn’t planning to stop in North…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.