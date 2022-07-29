City of Statesville sanitation department showed compassion, professionalism

I would like to give a shout out to the City of Statesville sanitation department for their promptness and compassion.

On July 11 the Clark and Summers family loss a dear young man, Quisey. Each day there was a family gathering, trash was overflowing. I called early Wednesday morning left a message and in a short time the supervisor Mr. K. Adams and crew was at my residence 1802 Younger Ave. with two loaner trash bins and picked up all the trash on that day. My trash pickup is usually on Thursday.

I felt so grateful and bless because everyone was so compassionate for our loss. Their smiles meant a great deal with their professionalism. I just want you guys to know from the depths of my heart "you are appreciated".

Thelma Hall

Statesville