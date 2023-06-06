Pastor appreciation services

Siloam African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church will observe its pastor appreciation service Sunday at 3 p.m. The preacher for the service will be the Rev. Mary H. Scott, pastor of Mt. Zion AME Zion Church in Marion, and music will be provided by guest choirs.

The pastor of the church is the Rev. Robin D. Williams and the church is located at 859 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville.

Williams will also be honored at Zion Chapel AME Church in Hiddenite on Sunday at 11 a.m. The preacher for this service is Brother Terry Lackey, a pastor at Zion Chapel.

A luncheon will be held following the morning service.

The church is located at 81 Zion Chapel Road, Hiddenite.

Shinnsville United Church of Christ

Shinnsville United Church of Christ will host a yard sale to raise funds for church projects on June 17. The yard sale begins at 6 a.m. and continues until sold out. The sale will be cash only. Following the yard sale, food will be sold and there will be fellowship and games for all ages.

The church will host vacation Bible school on June 12-14 from 6-8 p.m. with the kickoff on June 11 at 3 p.m.

The church is at 180 Winford Road, Troutman. The pastor is the Rev. Dr. Betty Graves. Call 704-528-6658 for more information.

Barkers Grove Baptist Church

Barkers Grove Baptist Church is hosting vacation Bible school on June 19-22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The church is at 182 Barkers Grove Road, Union Grove. The public is invited to attend.