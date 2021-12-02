Applications can be filled out at www.piedmontanimalrescue.com/adopt! Petfinder and Adopt-A-Pet does NOT send us Applications. We do charge a nonrefundable... View on PetFinder
Chubbs
Related to this story
Most Popular
An ongoing neighborhood dispute led to a shooting in Troutman on Sunday afternoon.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 18-23. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 14-20.
- Updated
The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released all-conference recognition for football Monday, and Statesville’s Zamari Stevenson headline…
- Updated
One of the best seasons in Statesville Greyhound football history came to an end Friday night in the 3A state quarterfinals as No. 3 Dudley (1…
A truck arrived in Mooresville last Friday afternoon bound for Josh’s Farmers Market. It wasn’t carrying the well-known market’s normal select…
The Earth is warming at an accelerated pace.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 9-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
- Updated
Two Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies administered Narcan and used a valve mask to provide rescue breaths to a man who was found uncons…
- Updated
Holiday football in The Hollow is here.