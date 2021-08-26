Sweet Cherry is all ready to go to her forever home. She is UTD on vaccines, dewormed and spayed. She... View on PetFinder
A driver tried to pass a school bus Tuesday morning on Olin Loop, resulting in a head-on collision, the N.C. Highway Patrol reported.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. L…
A Granite Falls man was airlifted from the scene of a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 64 at Herman Road in Alexander County on Monday morning.
Changes have been made to a pair of tonight’s season-opening high school football games involving Iredell County teams.
Baseball pitcher Madison Bumgarner and his family are opening a wagyu beef shop in downtown Lenoir.
Authorities are investigating a drowning Sunday afternoon at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
OLIN—When Eric Rees applied for the head coaching job at South Iredell over the summer, he had done his homework. Before he was handed the key…
A traffic stop by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office led to a long list of felony charges for a Statesville man on Aug. 17.
The film “From the Ground Up: The Reconstruction of Fort Dobbs,” which details the reconstruction of the French and Indian War site, is set to…
Juh’Quayden McCollough’s path to North Carolina A&T wasn’t so clear a few years ago, but even as things changed for the now-college freshm…
