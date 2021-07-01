Cassiopeia
One child was killed and two others injured in a shooting Monday night in South Statesville.
Ah’miyahh Howell and a 7-year-old cousin were playing in the front yard of a home on Wilson Lee Boulevard on Monday evening when gunfire erupted.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 17-23. L…
I have told my friends not to send me flowers after I am gone. Send them while I live, so I can see their beauty and smell their sweetness. Th…
A large portion of northwest Statesville lost power on Sunday after a vehicle struck the pole on the corner Brevard Street and Woods Drive.
Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh expressed his sadness during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, calling the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old…
A wave of shocked excitement washed over Taylor Loyd. When she arrived on Roan Mountain in Bakersville earlier in the week, she had no expectations that she would end the weekend being crowned.
Statesville Police Chief David Addison urged people to come forward with information after three children were shot, one fatally, Monday night.
Carole Hartness doesn’t want families to have to go through the heartache she went through after losing her husband and son to hemorrhagic strokes.
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, announced the opening of a new practice, Iredell Cardiology. Iredell…