cartoon
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Iredell High School had six athletes sign national letters of intent to play in college on Wednesday.
A bench along the greenway in Statesville has a small plaque on it in honor of the late Rick Davis. It says “Placed in memory of Rick Davis an…
RALEIGH—The dream became a reality for North Iredell on Saturday.
There was little drama on election night in Iredell County as Republicans won races up and down the ballot.
A 19-year-old Statesville man was charged after authorities said he fled a traffic stop on Oct. 25.
In a night with little election drama in Iredell County, at least one Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education race proved to be competitive.
Thousands gathered in downtown Statesville for the annual Pumpkin Fest and wouldn’t let fleeting rain showers stop them from enjoying some fall fun.
Twenty-five years ago:
A man was arrested after he was found in a homeowner’s living room Wednesday morning, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs says she will withdraw from the school. The decision announced Tuesday by a lawyer for 22-year-old Sophia Rosing came after hundreds of students rallied on campus the night before. News outlets report the students called for unity and for the university to quickly address the situation. Officials say Rosing has been charged with assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday afternoon. The altercation at Boyd Hall was captured on video and posted to multiple social media platforms.