A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.
Eleven years ago, Kayla Wright competed for and won the title of Miss Statesville Carolina Princess.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. L…
A barn fire spread to a home Sunday night.
And then there were eight.
A Statesville woman reportedly threatened to blow up her home and nearly hit two deputies while fleeing in her vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff…
It’s been two years since Melody Hager became a first to be crowned Miss Statesville.
Hibriten (8-3) travels down from Lenoir on Friday night to face Statesville (11-0) in the third round of the 3A state playoffs. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
An investigation is underway after a home under construction on Alpine Circle caught fire Wednesday morning.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 31-Nov. 8. For more information regarding specific plo…