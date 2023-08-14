At 105 years old, Carl Lyerly must be on to something when it comes to living a long life.

"The first thing is to believe in God, and watch what you eat," Lyerly said. He explained more later. "I've always taken my supplements and studied foods and certain things you shouldn't eat, like cake and pie."

He celebrated his 105th birthday a few weeks early with family and friends at Abilene Church of Christ in Statesville on Saturday. Aug. 29th will be the centenarian's birthday, but along with celebrating early, Lyerly allowed himself to enjoy some cake too.

As a veteran of the Navy, he served on the USS Indianapolis well before its fateful mission to deliver uranium to a Pacific naval base for one of the atomic bombs, but his fondness for the ship and thankfulness to God for not being aboard years later when it sank after a Japanese attack isn't something he takes lightly.

"She's three and a half miles down in the Philippine Islands, I'd be down there," Lyerly said.

Nearly a century ago, he left home and joined the armed forces after growing up in Rowan County. His time on the USS Indianapolis allowed him to see the world and cross paths with President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1936. Later on, Lyerly would be called into service again in 1943 during World War II and took part in the invasion of the Japanese-occupied Philippines.

At some point after returning home to North Carolina, he said with a smile, there was a friend selling cookware and apparently was a good salesman.

"He told me if I used that cookware correctly I'd live a long time, and I'd make money, so I believed him and started studying nutrition and it paid off because I'm here," Lyerly said.