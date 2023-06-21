KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers return home from their final road stint of the first half as winners of four in seven games against the Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium in Kinston.

With the four wins on the road, Kannapolis moves to 34-29, locked in a tie for second place in the Carolina League South Division. The Ballers’ race for the first-half crown has fallen short, with Cannon City being four games back of first place with three games remaining in the first half.

Middle infield mashes

INFs Wilber Sanchez and Mario Camilletti rattled off two of their best weeks of offense against the Wood Ducks. Sanchez raised his season batting average to .218 with an 8-for-22 week at the plate. Camilletti earned both the most hits and walks during the week, contributing with nine RBI from the lead-off spot in the lineup.

The kids does it again

LHP Noah Schultz is regarded highly for his ability to throw strikes and keep runners off the base paths. But the Chicago White Sox No. 4 overall prospect impressed in a different regard in his start at Grainger Stadium. Schultz tossed his longest outing as a Baller with three no-hit innings, walking just one and striking out six. The 19-year-old has allowed just two baserunners in seven innings pitched with 12 strikeouts.

New guy sideswipes from the bullpen

LHP Ben Beutel signed with the White Sox in July of 2022, working his way though the system as a guy who can make an impact out of the bullpen. A former Iowa Hawkeye who earned a lot of respect for his clutch factor, the lefty with a sidearm delivery has quickly become a fixture of the Ballers bullpen. Beutel impressed in three outings against the Wood Ducks, going 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, striking out five and walking one in 5.1 frames.

On to the next

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, enter the week’s series in Kannapolis as Carolina League First-Half South Division Champions, clinching the crown in a victory over Fredericksburg on Sunday.

The Pelicans are 38-25 on the season, rated as the best team in the Carolina League. Myrtle Beach has found much success on the road with a 20-10 record in 2023. The Pelicans are making their first visit to Kannapolis since June 2022, when Myrtle Beach snagged four of six against the Ballers.

Myrtle Beach owns five of the top 30 prospects in a loaded Chicago Cubs farm system in LHP Jackson Ferris (No. 8), INF Cristian Hernandez (No. 9), C Moises Ballesteros (No. 19), INF Pedro Ramirez (No. 21), and RHP Nazier Mule (No. 25).

Ferris has dazzled in his seven starts with the Pelicans, striking out 25 in 18.2 innings, allowing opponents to bat just .156 on the year. Hernandez has had a pedestrian season thus far, batting. 250 with 20 RBI and 60 strikeouts. Ballesteros ranks second in hits among all Pelicans with 54 hits, hitting eight home runs and walking a team-high 40 times. Ramirez has tallied a productive season, batting .246 with five doubles, two triples, and a home run. Finally, Mule is on the full-season injured list and will not appear for the rest of the year.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers close out the first half of the Carolina League season at home against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, today through Sunday, June 25. Following the homestand, the Ballers get two days off before a 12 game in 12 day stretch beginning with six in Fayetteville against the Woodpeckers, Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, June 28-July 3, at Segra Stadium.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers close out the first half of the Carolina League season at home against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, today through Sunday, June 25. Following the homestand, the Ballers get two days off before a 12 game in 12 day stretch beginning with six in Fayetteville against the Woodpeckers, Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, June 28-July 3, at Segra Stadium.