KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have put a cap on another homestand at Atrium Health Ballpark, rattling off a series split in a busy week at home against the Down East Wood Ducks.

With the three wins, the Ballers now sit in a four-way tie for first place in the second half of the Carolina League South Division’s season at 8-7. The three other teams in the Columbia Fireflies, the Charleston RiverDogs and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans all have games remaining against the Cannon Ballers in 2023. With the Pelicans already clinching the first half crown, the tie essentially shifts to a three-way battle for the second half title.

Brooks blasts bombs

INF Brooks Baldwin went on a tear at home against the Wood Ducks, adding a total of three home runs and six RBI. The 2022 12th round selection by the Chicago White Sox also lead the way in slugging percentage on the week (.882) and OPS (1.332).

Schultz sits ‘em down

LHP Noah Schultz continued his torrid start to his time with Kannapolis in his start on Saturday night. The lefty struck out three in a season-high outing at home of three innings. Schultz has allowed just three batters to reach base in all 12.0 innings of his career in the form of a double from Fayetteville’s Zach Cole, a walk from Down East’s Jesus Moreno and a hit-by-pitch of Down East’s Ian Moller.

Standings sit closely

The Carolina League South Division is shaping up to be an extremely tight race. Four teams currently sit tied for first place, with there being a grand total of 51 games remaining in the second half. Kannapolis remains in the mix for first place, with three games left against Columbia, six each against Charleston and Myrtle Beach and 24 still to play at Atrium Health Ballpark.

On to the next

The Columbia Fireflies, Single-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, enter the weekend against the Ballers coming off of a series split on the road against the Charleston RiverDogs.

Columbia has battled for the entirety of the season near the top of the standings in the Carolina League. The Fireflies and Cannon Ballers have identical records in the 2023 season, yet Columbia has only played a total of 12 games over .500 in their season thus far.

The Fireflies have a total of five of the Royals’ top 30 prospects in RHP Ben Kudrna (No. 2), INF Austin Charles (No. 17), INF Lizandro Rodriguez (No. 23), INF Daniel Vazquez (No. 25), and INF Brennon McNair (No. 29).

Kudrna has followed in the footsteps of the Royals’ recently promoted top prospect in LHP Frank Mozzicato as the second of the one-two punch. The 2021 second round pick is 4-3 on the season with a 3.56 ERA, striking out 70 in 68.1 innings. Charles is a recent addition to the roster, adding 17 RBI with a .284 average in 24 games. Rodriguez has been a fixture of the roster, adding another 23 RBI in 71 games of action in Columbia. Vazquez is in his second season with the Fireflies, batting. 213 with 27 RBI on the season. Finally, McNair has produced in pedestrian roles with 15 RBI and a .209 batting average in 59 games.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers return from a four-day break to play three quick games on the road in Columbia against the Fireflies, Single-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, July 14-16. The Ballers will then depart to play their regional rival in the Carolina Mudcats, Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

