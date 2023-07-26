KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will make their long-awaited return to Atrium Health Ballpark on the heels of a rough week on the road. The Ballers dropped five of their six games at Five County Stadium against the Carolina Mudcats, Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

With their one win and five losses, Kannapolis falls to 11-13 in the second half of the Carolina League season, five games behind the division-leading Charleston RiverDogs. The Ballers are 3-7 in their last 10 games but have not been home since the first week of July.

Willits wallops Mudcats pitching

INF/OF Bryce Willits got back on track after largely struggling for the better portions of June and July by turning in a record week. The lefty bat, who was named Carolina League Player of the Month in May, crushed nine hits in the week, including a trio of home runs with 11 RBI. Willits turned in a 1.326 OPS with a slugging percentage of .826 in the six games against the Mudcats.

Mario mashes in six games

Also torching opposing pitching last week was INF Mario Camilletti, who tallied eight hits in six games. The lefty bat added his second home run of the season and a six-pack of RBI and walks. Camilletti still leads the Carolina League in walks and on-base percentage in 2023.

Sunday fun day

Using their hottest two bats in Camilletti and Willits along with a shutdown day from the bullpen, the Ballers’ only win of the week came on a blowout 17-7 win on Sunday against the Mudcats. Every run for Kannapolis came in the third inning and later, with an astounding five runs in the seventh and four runs in the sixth.

On to the next

The Delmarva Shorebirds, Single-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell apart in the first half of the Carolina League season, but have reset and are certainly in the mix in a tight race for the North Division of the Carolina League at 11-12. Delmarva is the 11th and final team in the Carolina League that pays a visit to Atrium Health Ballpark for the first time. The Shorebirds are making their first visit as an organization to Kannapolis since 2019 at Intimidator Stadium.

Delmarva sits in a tie for third place in the Carolina League North Division’s second half of action, with a season-record of 39-49 attached with the worst winning percentage in the Carolina League at .443.

The Shorebirds hold just three of the Orioles top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline in C Samuel Basallo (No. 8), RHP Carter Baumler (No. 21) and INF Carter Young (No. 28).

Basallo is one of the most fascinating prospects in a loaded Baltimore system known for their ability to churn out high-level talent. The top catching prospect in the Orioles system is batting .295 on the season with 12 home runs and 59 RBI. Baumler has yet to appear in 2023 after being sidelined for most of last season with elbow injuries. Finally, Young has been a fixture of the lineup with a .232 average and 18 extra-base hits.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers host the Delmarva Shorebirds, Single-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, July 25-30 at Atrium Health Ballpark. Following their six-game homestand, the Ballers depart for their first ever trip to Charleston for a six-game stretch against the RiverDogs, Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, August 1-6.

Tickets can be purchased for any upcoming home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark. Fans can also keep up with the action on the team’s social media outlets, with live in-game updates being provided on Twitter at @kcannonballers. All Cannon Ballers home games are broadcast for free on Bally Live with all home and select road games also having a free audio broadcast on kcballers.com and the MiLB First Pitch App.