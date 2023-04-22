Cami Apr 22, 2023 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 18-year-old skateboarder struck, killed by vehicle in Statesville An 18-year-old skateboarder died in a traffic crash in Statesville on Saturday morning. Iredell County restaurant inspections North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 1-12. Statesville Police Department recognizes off-duty heroics of state trooper North Carolina Trooper Seth Stevenson wasn’t on the clock, but that didn’t stop him from saving a man’s life earlier this year at the scene of… Four women killed in head-on collision in Winston-Salem It's still unknown which car was driving the wrong way. McDonald's is upgrading its burgers. Here's what to know. McDonald's is rolling out a series of changes designed to improve its signature burgers.