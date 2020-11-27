Statesville's small business hoping for big boost on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday has been a crucial day on the calendar for locally-owned businesses since its inception a decade ago as a kickoff to the holiday shopping season.

However, in 2020, the day looms even larger for businesses in Statesville that have had to deal with the once-in-a-lifetime situations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic as they try to recoup some of the losses sustained earlier in the year when those small businesses were closed.

“It’s important for us to see our local community come out and support us,” Kaylee Dykstra, co-owner of Roots Outdoor, said. “We’re so thankful for this community because we would not still be here without the straight up support.”

Up and down Broad Street in downtown Statesville, a similar sentiment is shared among the small businesses: it has been a struggle to make up for the lost business brought on by the widespread closures and economic downtown caused by the pandemic.

“The Christmas season is going to be very important this year. We have to make up a lot of revenue,” Gloria Hagar, owner of downtown mainstay GG’s, said. “I’m anxious to see what this weekend brings.