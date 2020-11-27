Statesville's small business hoping for big boost on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday has been a crucial day on the calendar for locally-owned businesses since its inception a decade ago as a kickoff to the holiday shopping season.
However, in 2020, the day looms even larger for businesses in Statesville that have had to deal with the once-in-a-lifetime situations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic as they try to recoup some of the losses sustained earlier in the year when those small businesses were closed.
“It’s important for us to see our local community come out and support us,” Kaylee Dykstra, co-owner of Roots Outdoor, said. “We’re so thankful for this community because we would not still be here without the straight up support.”
Up and down Broad Street in downtown Statesville, a similar sentiment is shared among the small businesses: it has been a struggle to make up for the lost business brought on by the widespread closures and economic downtown caused by the pandemic.
“The Christmas season is going to be very important this year. We have to make up a lot of revenue,” Gloria Hagar, owner of downtown mainstay GG’s, said. “I’m anxious to see what this weekend brings.
GG’s has been on the corner of Broad and Center streets since 1969 and Hagar calls this particular holiday season the most important one they’ve ever had.
According to recent studies, almost 100,000 small businesses have closed nationwide since the pandemic began. Small businesses also make up about 99.6 percent of all North Carolina businesses according to the Small Business Administration. Those 935,000 businesses also employ 45.3 percent of the entire state’s private workforce.
Support Local Journalism
“Downtown Statesville is home to more than 350 shops, restaurants, services, professionals, businesses and organizations. Shopping locally helps protect these small businesses, that are our friends, neighbors and family members,” Marin Tomlin, executive director of Downtown Statesville Development Corporation, said. “2020 has been challenging for everyone, especially our small locally-owned shops and restaurants. The responsibility is on all of us as consumers and business people to do our part and support all the independent businesses that can be found here.
“Shopping small is about making a connection and fueling our local economy,” Tomlin continued. “It’s also about keeping the entrepreneurial spirit alive and helping local Statesville businesses succeed and prosper.”
Many of the small businesses in Statesville are having sales or other events to help drive business on Saturday, including giveaways and refreshments in some cases, something that the downtown corporation is encouraging.
Some businesses have even fully committed to a stronger online presence due to the circumstances presented by 2020.
“Either way, (this year) has been tough,” Adam Dykstra, co-owner of Roots Outdoor, said. “But having the online option has definitely made the blow much, much softer.
“The online also benefits us because it gives people who would rather shop from home an option.”
Roots Outdoor is one of the local businesses that is offering shoppers a bit of a bonus for visiting on Small Business Saturday. They will be giving out free coffee as well as a swag bag to the first 10 customers to spend $50 or more.
The downtown corporation is also getting in on the fun by doing a drawing for $100 of “Downtown Dollars” that anyone can enter just by supporting a local business on Nov. 27 or 28.
“Small Business Saturday has been a great promotion,” Tomlin said. “It reminds people about the importance small independently-owned businesses provide in a community.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.