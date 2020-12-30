Walmart buys warehouse in Troutman Industrial Park for $69M

The Town of Troutman will gain a huge, new resident in the near future.

On Dec. 22, an empty, 1-million-square-foot warehouse located at 386 Murdock Road was purchased by Walmart Fulfillment Services to be used as a new distribution center for the retail giant. The building was purchased for $69 million.

“This is very significant for Troutman,” Interim Town Manager Steve Shealy said. “It provides much-needed jobs for our community, has the added benefit of putting Troutman ‘on the map,’ and should attract related service industries.”

The warehouse, in the Troutman Industrial Park, has nearly finished construction. It will feature 238 dock doors and 580 trailer parking spots along with being located less than two miles from I-77.

However, it is unclear at this time how many jobs the facility will create in the Troutman area.

According to Matthew Greer, who along with Brad Cherry, helped broker the deal, the building is the largest industrial building to ever be built in North or South Carolina. The developer, Kathy Godley, has a history in the area, having developed the 301,000-square-foot industrial building in Troutman that is currently occupied by Saddle Creek Logistics Services, also located off Murdock Road.

“From both the tax base and jobs standpoint, this helps take some of the pressure off of our largely residential tax base,” Shealy said. “We look forward to Walmart as a community partner.”

