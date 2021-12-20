Troutman gets community coffee house all its own

Across America, many towns, from small to large, will tout their own locally-owned coffee shop as the best place for the community to hang out with friends and grab something great to drink. The Town of Troutman finally has its own.
After months of delays, Your Coffee Place finally opened its doors to the public on Monday morning.
“I think it’s so cool to finally be opening,” co-owner Susan O’Malley said. “I can’t wait to see people in here and hanging out on the front porch. I’m so excited.”
Located in a 106-year-old house on Main Street in Troutman, O’Malley, alongside her lifelong friend Nina Priore, has spent a majority of 2021 renovating the old home to make it as inviting of a space as possible while still trying to retain the original construction of the property, much of which was still intact.
Many of the delays were caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down the permitting and construction process. Originally, the coffee house was meant to open in July before being pushed later and later into 2021 to give time for all the permitting and renovations to be complete.
However, in keeping the house in its original state, O’Malley and Priore believe they have created an inviting space that can appeal to everyone in the Troutman community.
“We put a lot of thought into each of the rooms so that they all have a different personality,” O’Malley said. “There’s an area for everybody to come and hang out.”
The shop plans on offering a selection of hot and cold beverages at the beginning with their supply of coffee coming from another local source in Sky Mountain Coffee, a company based in Davidson. They will also serve teas as well as a selection of baked goods that are being sourced from local bakeries.
Your Coffee Shop will also sell Big Paul’s Honey, a Statesville-based beekeeper, in the store.
“We really just want to stay local,” O’Malley said. “We always want to work with as many people as we can from Troutman.”
Inside the coffee shop, each room has been given a different feeling just by the way they are decorated. One room has a more feminine feel that the owners hope is used for small get-togethers, such as book clubs or bridal showers. Another room has a more masculine feel and the owners hope to decorate it with pictures of the service men and women of the Troutman community.
A third room, decorated with various works of art, may lack the nice furniture of the others, but with good reason. Many art classes, taught by Priore, have already been held in that room and Your Coffee Place plans on making that a permanent fixture of the shop’s schedule.
“We want to be very community based and get everyone involved,” O’Malley said. “The painting classes are a big way that we can do that.”
Your Coffee Place will look for other ways to get the Troutman community involved in the coming months as well, with discussions being had about the possibility of live music events and even a farmer’s market.
“I can’t wait to walk in here one day and see people buzzing around like a beehive,” O’Malley said. “It’s just so exciting to finally be open.”
To learn more about Your Coffee Place, visit https://www.facebook.com/YCPcoffee/