Troutman gets community coffee house all its own

“We put a lot of thought into each of the rooms so that they all have a different personality,” O’Malley said. “There’s an area for everybody to come and hang out.”

The shop plans on offering a selection of hot and cold beverages at the beginning with their supply of coffee coming from another local source in Sky Mountain Coffee, a company based in Davidson. They will also serve teas as well as a selection of baked goods that are being sourced from local bakeries.

Your Coffee Shop will also sell Big Paul’s Honey, a Statesville-based beekeeper, in the store.

“We really just want to stay local,” O’Malley said. “We always want to work with as many people as we can from Troutman.”

Inside the coffee shop, each room has been given a different feeling just by the way they are decorated. One room has a more feminine feel that the owners hope is used for small get-togethers, such as book clubs or bridal showers. Another room has a more masculine feel and the owners hope to decorate it with pictures of the service men and women of the Troutman community.