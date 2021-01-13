Randy Marion opens new 'luxury' Lincoln dealership in Statesville

The most recent enhancement to the Randy Marion family of dealerships is finally complete as the brand new Lincoln dealership on Gateway Crossing Drive in Statesville opens its doors.

“Our new facility gives us the room to continue our growth in this market by having room to stock and display all the vehicle lines Ford and Lincoln offers,” Rhyne Scott, General Manager at Randy Marion, said. “Randy Marion has always been committed to the customer experience and the larger facilities are critical to achieving the best customer experience.”

The new Randy Marion Ford and Lincoln dealerships, apart from being separate buildings now, expanded to 65,000 and 9,000 square feet respectively located on the other side of I-77 from their former location on Folger Road which the two dealerships shared and only totaled around 28,000 square feet.

“Our Chevrolet store is on I-40 and we wanted to keep Ford and Lincoln on I-77 so we would have a presence on both interstates,” Scott said. “The Folger Drive location sits on only around 5 acres, so we knew we couldn't stay at that location and handle the growth we have had and what we expect to have. The new site has met all the requirements we needed and with over 1,000 feet of frontage along I-77”