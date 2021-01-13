Randy Marion opens new 'luxury' Lincoln dealership in Statesville

The most recent enhancement to the Randy Marion family of dealerships is finally complete as the brand new Lincoln dealership on Gateway Crossing Drive in Statesville opens its doors.
“Our new facility gives us the room to continue our growth in this market by having room to stock and display all the vehicle lines Ford and Lincoln offers,” Rhyne Scott, General Manager at Randy Marion, said. “Randy Marion has always been committed to the customer experience and the larger facilities are critical to achieving the best customer experience.”
The new Randy Marion Ford and Lincoln dealerships, apart from being separate buildings now, expanded to 65,000 and 9,000 square feet respectively located on the other side of I-77 from their former location on Folger Road which the two dealerships shared and only totaled around 28,000 square feet.
“Our Chevrolet store is on I-40 and we wanted to keep Ford and Lincoln on I-77 so we would have a presence on both interstates,” Scott said. “The Folger Drive location sits on only around 5 acres, so we knew we couldn't stay at that location and handle the growth we have had and what we expect to have. The new site has met all the requirements we needed and with over 1,000 feet of frontage along I-77”
Construction for the project began in late 2019 with the Ford dealership, which was completed and opened in March of 2020 while construction continued on the Lincoln dealership. The completion of the new Lincoln facility was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was eventually completed in November. The building was constructed by G.L. Wilson Building Company, a Statesville-based general contractor.
“We always pride ourselves in doing business with local contractors,” Scott said.
The Lincoln dealership was one of the first constructed under the brand’s new “Vitrine” design, which is meant to exemplify Lincoln’s status as a luxury brand.
According to Scott, the facility uses high-end finishes to accommodate the luxury brand experience of Lincoln along with 90% of the building consisting of porcelain tile, including the service drive and exterior and high-end millwork and furniture used throughout. The showroom also features a 12-foot granite waterfall.
“We have heard nothing but ‘WOW's’ from our customers,” Scott said. “Our employees are ecstatic with the new facility! We were so cramped at the old location that employees even had a hard time finding a place to park.
“It has really been amazing to see that just having more room we can accommodate our customers in every way possible.”
The new Ford and Lincoln dealerships are located at 1030 Gateway Crossing Drive in Statesville.