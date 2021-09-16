Newest downtown business, Heritage Building, gifts gazebo to Pecan Park

On the day that Heritage Building Company cut the ribbon to its office on North Center Street, it was already making its presence felt in downtown Statesville. Right next door to the new office, in Pecan Park, sat a brand new gazebo, a gift to the city that Heritage now calls home.

“We wanted to make a positive impact and be a positive example,” Curt Paquette, Heritage general manager, said. “We really want to be a part of this community, not just as someone who comes here and occupies a building, but as someone who wants to have a positive impact. This is just one small token.”

On Tuesday, Heritage, a company that specializes in the construction of various utility buildings — from sheds to garages and man caves — officially opened its new company headquarters in Statesville, relocating from Salisbury.

The gazebo, one of Heritage’s products, will now offer those who go to Pecan Park, whether for the Evening Farmers Market in the summer or those just passing through the park, a place to relax.

“We appreciate this gift to the city, this park is one of our hidden gems in Statesville,” Mayor Costi Kutteh said. “It makes me feel particularly good when our business citizens can help us do nice things like this.”

