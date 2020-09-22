Iredell COAST opens resale shop in Statesville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new way for residents of Statesville to give back to their community has opened up on North Center Street.

On Sept. 12, the Iredell COAST, a community outreach association, opened up a resale store just north of Downtown Statesville to provide food, clothing and many other living essentials to those in need and the response so far has been overwhelming.

“Opening day was wonderful,” Joshua McCrary, executive director of Iredell COAST, said. “We were basically wiped out of everything and we’ve been working to replenish ever since.”

For a charitable resale store, being cleared out can only be seen as a good thing. Nearly all of the proceeds from the store goes into funding all of the other charitable aspects of Iredell COAST, such as the food bank and community events.

Because of the great response from the community in their first 10 days of business, and some donations made directly to the food bank, their stocks are full well before their first distribution day of Oct. 1.

“The landlord told us to go into the grocery store that closed down (next door) and add any unexpired foods to our food bank,” McCrary said. “That was a huge blessing.”