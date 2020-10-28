Fresh Squeeze: Juice bar set to open in Downtown Statesville

“When we did a tasting in early October, the most popular out of the three we tested was the Barbie,” Handy said. “It’s a very kid-friendly juice, a mix of orange juice and pineapple juice.

“My favorite out of all of them is Slayer. It’s a carrot-based juice that is very sweet.”

Agave is also going to offer chances throughout the year for customers to develop and test new flavors, but that’s not all they plan to offer to the greater Statesville area.

“We’re willing to do a lot with the community,” Handy said. “(We want to work) with a lot of charities and fundraisers. One of our goals is to distribute wholesale to local schools and grocery stores.”

Statesville’s newest, and only, juice bar certainly has lofty goals, but in the end, their most important objective is to improve the health of the people of Statesville one juice at a time.

“We want people to know that they have other options out there to improve their health,” Handy said. “There’s different juices for different health problems.

“There’s a more natural way of meeting the needs of their health.”

To learn more about Agave Juice Bar, visit their website www.agavejuicelife.com, or go to their Facebook page www.facebook.com/agavejuicelife. For their soft opening, they will be open from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For their grand opening on Nov. 6, they will be open at 9 a.m. with specials lasting until 3 p.m.

