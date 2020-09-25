Downtown Statesville cancels Trick-or-Treat event

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The year of all tricks and no treats continues

The Downtown Statesville Development Corporation confirmed on Friday afternoon the cancellation of the annual Business District Trick-or-Treat event.

“With Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest executive order not allowing large gatherings outside of over 50 people, we are bound to follow orders in correspondence with the law,” Taylor Gallyon, event coordinator of Downtown Statesville, said. “With the event normally drawing 2,000-3,000 people to the downtown area in the span of two hours, we cannot move forward in good conscience with the event.”

The event has closed down the streets in much of the downtown area to allow children to safely trick-or-treat in years past.

While Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen stated during a press conference on Sept. 15 that residents of North Carolina would be able to celebrate Halloween, the guidelines that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services intend to put in place have not been released.

But for the kids of Statesville in 2020, trick-or-treating will be a door-to-door affair.

“We hope to see you in 2021 to gather when the time is right,” Gallyon said.

