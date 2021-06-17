A Cut Above: Austin's Barber Shop makes transition to new home

For the last 60 years, many of the residents of the Fairview community in northern Statesville have gone to the same place to get their hair cut, Austin’s Barber Shop. However, back in April, they were notified that they had just 30 days remaining in the building they had called home since the 1960s.

But that would not be the end of Steve Austin’s story as a barber.

In just over one month, Austin, along with newly named partner John Scott, found a new location, renovated the space for the needs of a barbershop, moved the equipment and reopened just over a mile from their old location.

“It was pretty tough (to say goodbye to the old location),” Austin said. “But it’s been a good move. I’ve enjoyed it. We’ve got more space and the most modern barbershop in town.”

The new location at 598 Turnersburg Highway, near Food Lion, opened May 17 to rave reviews from the longtime regulars of the barbershop as well as newcomers. Many of them commented on the size of the new shop, which is much bigger than the previous building they occupied.

“There’s room for twice as many lies in here,” Scott said with a laugh. “There’s no need to let the truth stand in the way of a good story.”