Let the juices flow: Agave Juice Bar opens in Downtown Statesville

Downtown Statesville literally rolled out the red carpet for its newest resident on Friday morning as the Downtown Statesville Development Commission and Chamber of Commerce welcomed Agave Juice Bar to the block.

Talisha Marie Handy, along with her husband Wesley Kufeld, cut the ribbon for downtown Statesville's newest, and only, juice bar.

"I'm super excited," Handy said. "It's been a great week and next week we get to open for our full hours and have more accessibility to the community."

Agave opened Nov. 2 for their "soft opening" and remained open for limited hours the rest of the week.

"It's been a hectic week," Handy said. "Everybody was like, 'we finally have a juice bar, we finally have a smoothie bar, we have vegan options'. We've also gotten a lot of support from the downtown businesses as well."

When Agave opens for business next Monday, it will be for their normal hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to better serve early morning customers.

For more information on Agave Juice Bar, visit the website at www.agavejuicelife.com.

