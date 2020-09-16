'It's Amazing': Randy Marion celebrates 30 years of business

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If someone had told Randy Marion in September of 1990 that, 30 years down the road, he would be standing in the pristine showroom of a Cadillac dealership that he owned, surrounded by more than double the number of people that he employed, he probably wouldn’t have believed you.

Fast forward to September of 2020, and Marion not only owns eight car dealerships, he has racked up some impressive superlatives along the way, such as being the No.1 in total Chevrolet sales in the entire southeastern United States or being the top commercial dealer of General Motors vehicles in the country.

“Never in my imagination did I think that we would be number one in anything,” Randy Marion said. “It’s amazing.”

The ‘King of Price’ celebrated the companies 30th anniversary on Wednesday afternoon with a company-wide celebration that included all of the nearly 600 employees.

“(30 years) is an accumulation of a lot of hard work and believing in people,” Marion said.