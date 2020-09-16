FITT USA to get more than $1 million to build first US manufacturing facility in Mooresville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just a week after the town of Mooresville approved $551,000 in economic incentives for global manufacturer FITT USA, Inc., the Iredell County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an additional $470,000 at their meeting Tuesday night.

“We are so excited that you have chosen Iredell County,” Chairman James Mallory said. “Our primary focus...is to showcase Iredell as the premier location to live, work, and raise a family and we’re excited that you bring a 100% alignment with that.”

FITT USA, a world leader in the manufacturing of thermoplastic fluid transfer systems, or hoses, for both the industrial and commercial market, will now receive just over $1 million in incentives to build their first manufacturing facility in the U.S. in Mooresville.

“We realized that many things (in Iredell County); the environment, the opportunity, the business climate were really ideal to run our business,” Massimo Marcarelli, vice president of sales and marketing at FITT USA, said. “We look forward to having a bright future here in North Carolina and Iredell County.”

The Italian company will build a new, 120,000-square-foot facility in the Mooresville Business Park East with the promise of creating 80 and 144 jobs in Iredell County while investing between $15 and $25.6 million into the local economy.