Davesté to unveil new wine, beer offerings at first Oktoberfest

As summer turns to fall at a vineyard, the vines in the field lay bare, waiting to bear their fruit again in the spring, but the wine production continues on and Davesté Vineyard of Troutman introduced the first of its two newest offerings in October, just in time for their first ever Oktoberfest celebration.

But it wasn’t only the winemaker who has been busy creating something new, the brewmaster is also ready to debut a new Oktoberfest beer at the celebration, set to take place at the vineyard on Oct. 16 and 17.

“So many people don’t know that we brew beer here,” Caroline Carrick, co-owner of Davesté, said. “So we wanted to have a beer festival to let people know that our brewery isn’t a secret and Oktoberfest seemed like the right idea because October is so many people’s favorite month around here.”

The newest wine offering, the Rkatsiteli Reserve, was well received at an event in early October to a small gathering of vineyard regulars. A Cahmbourcin wine, which was also previewed that night, will be aged-in-bottle for a bit longer before being released to the public.