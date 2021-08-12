Bullseye: Patriot Axe Throwing opens in Statesville

Have you ever wanted to throw an axe (in a controlled environment)? Well, you’re in luck.

Statesville will finally get a taste of the fast-growing sport of axe throwing when Patriot Axe Throwing opens its doors on Thursday, becoming the first axe throwing bar to open in Iredell County.

“I’m excited that we’re going to get to open up in a new place and introduce this to new throwers,” Michael Pastelak said. “It’s great being able to watch people develop and see how excited Statesville is for us to open.”

According to Pastelak, the owner of Patriot Axe Throwing and a veteran of the U.S. Army, Statesville has shown more excitement on social media over the progress of their new axe throwing bar than Hickory did when he opened the first Patriot location in 2019.

Patriot will offer prospective axe throwers a chance to try their hand, or hone their craft, for just $15 for an hour of lane time, along with pointers from Pastelek and the resident pro, JB Singleton, for those who are throwing for the first time.

“There isn’t a more annoying sound to me than the sound of an axe hitting the floor,” Singleton said with a laugh. “So I don’t want people to be bad. We like to help them be able to stick the axe.”

