Bullseye: Patriot Axe Throwing opens in Statesville

Have you ever wanted to throw an axe (in a controlled environment)? Well, you’re in luck.
Statesville will finally get a taste of the fast-growing sport of axe throwing when Patriot Axe Throwing opens its doors on Thursday, becoming the first axe throwing bar to open in Iredell County.
“I’m excited that we’re going to get to open up in a new place and introduce this to new throwers,” Michael Pastelak said. “It’s great being able to watch people develop and see how excited Statesville is for us to open.”
According to Pastelak, the owner of Patriot Axe Throwing and a veteran of the U.S. Army, Statesville has shown more excitement on social media over the progress of their new axe throwing bar than Hickory did when he opened the first Patriot location in 2019.
Patriot will offer prospective axe throwers a chance to try their hand, or hone their craft, for just $15 for an hour of lane time, along with pointers from Pastelek and the resident pro, JB Singleton, for those who are throwing for the first time.
“There isn’t a more annoying sound to me than the sound of an axe hitting the floor,” Singleton said with a laugh. “So I don’t want people to be bad. We like to help them be able to stick the axe.”
“When we’re able to go over and help someone that’s struggling, it makes us feel like a million bucks,” Pastelak added.
Beyond the first-time throwers, Patriot will host axe throwing leagues at the Statesville location, ranging from hatchet, to big axe, to knives, with each of the leagues striving to have at least 20 members, bringing a whole range of people from the region to Statesville for league nights and tournaments.
Even before they officially opened for business, Patriot held a tournament over the weekend of Aug. 6-8 to show off the new venue to pros in the area and received rave reviews about the quality of the shop.
“One of the most exciting parts for us to be in Statesville is the central location, being on both the I-77 and I-40 corridors,” Pastelak said. “And this venue is so big, that we could bring major tournaments here, with several hundred throwers and their families, to Statesville. That will benefit the community as much as it does us.”
Patriot will also look to have corporate events in the venue, and with 18 lanes they believe it will be easy. The venue will also have a full bar with a large selection of craft beers and, eventually, a kitchen.
“At the end of the day, it’s about bringing the community together,” Pastelak said. “That’s what we’ve developed in Hickory and that’s what we hope to bring here.”
For more information about Patriot Axe Throwing, located at 112 Signal Hill Drive in Statesville, visit their website, https://patriotaxethrowing.com/, or their facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/patriotaxethrowing/.