Bunny Apr 8, 2023 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Statesville store owner, nephew sentenced for transporting stolen electronic devices A Statesville store owner and his nephew were sentenced for conspiring to transport stolen electronic devices to other states and overseas, ac… Statesville man arrested on second-degree murder charge Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said leads from local community members led to the arrest of a man wanted on a second-degree murder charge. Na… A Florida toddler found in an alligator's mouth was put in the lake by his father, police say The missing Florida toddler who was found dead in the mouth of an alligator last week was put in the lake by his father, police said. Man arrested at NC A&T had shotguns, 1,000 rounds of ammo, a crossbow, blow dart gun and more, police said In addition to the handguns, shotguns, rifle and ammunition, a vehicle search discovered a crossbow, machete, stun gun, hatchets, knives, choc… Iredell County new business names: March 19-25 The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 19-25.