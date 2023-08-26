Bozeman was born to a stray Mama cat. Bozeman was named after the Black Panther and he truly is one,... View on PetFinder
Bozeman
A Statesville man is facing arson and cruelty to animal charges after a house fire Wednesday claimed the life of one dog.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said ongoing investigations into narcotics activities resulted in the arrests of 13 people who were dir…
Start times for Friday’s high school football games involving Iredell County teams have been delayed due to the impending heat.
West Iredell dominated the line of scrimmage, racking up 304 yards on the ground on its way to a 38-7 victory over West Caldwell Friday night.