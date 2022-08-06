Volleyball has always been a sport for both men and women, but in many American high schools, there is only a girls' team, making it seem like it's only for them. For South Iredell boys volleyball coach Kerry Baker and others, however, they look to change that.

And certain aspects of the sport tend to appeal to the boys on the teams, their coaches say.

"Volleyball is a sport that includes a lot of power," Baker said. "This biggest challenge for me, I can only speak for my program, is getting rid of the P.E. volleyball mindset, getting the rewiring done, and teaching them legitimate volleyball."

"It's also a sport with a lot of finesse."

After starting with meetings to gauge interest X years ago, Baker manages 40 Vikings players now, which means there are plenty of players to scrimmage against each other but only so much playing time to divvy out.

"I was upfront with some of the guys that they might not see the court much this year," Baker said.

That's a good problem to have in a way, considering when the South Iredell program started, they had nine players and played other faculty and staff at the school.

Now they play more than 20 matches a season and face schools up and down the road to Charlotte and down to the state line with South Carolina.

"If you look at where we are, we've taken gigantic steps, gigantic leaps," Baker said.

Building a team

For Baker at South Iredell and other coaches around the state, it can be a challenge to both get a team going as they have sometimes to overcome the idea it's a "girls" sport and the more practical problem of starting a team from nothing.

And sometimes, the boys' volleyball team may be the players' first sport, the first time they've been in a team atmosphere.

"Part of that is teaching them structure and discipline and accountability. Not just on the court or in the gym, but off the court as well," Baker said. "There has to be a level of accountability there when you're wearing a South Iredell Vikings shirt."

But there are rewarding aspects to building a team from scratch too, Baker said. Whether it is a player acclimating themselves to playing on a team or just the social aspects of being around their teammates as they come together as a team

"They've truly built this bond and brotherhood that without volleyball, they wouldn't have had," Baker said.

There are frustrations that come with learning the sport, of course, as players might believe they know how to play, but they quickly learn that their games of volleyball in P.E. class are nothing like the proper way to play the sport. Baker said the growth of players is rewarding as now he can barely set his bag down for practice or open gym before the players have set up the net and began facing off against each other.

More than a club

This season ended with a "state tournament" with more than 20 teams involved, a chance to find out who is best among the teams gathered.

"I look back at that state tournament that we just went to, with all the kids there, the players and coaches, the officials. I just walked around in awe and thought it was incredible. How can someone say there's no interest?"

And while having their own sort of state tournament put a nice cap on the end of their season, coaches would like to make it more official.

"That's our goal, as a group of coaches, to get it sanctioned," Baker said.

Baker said scheduling would be much easier if the sport is sanctioned by the state, as it wouldn't be a matter of coaches trying to lineup dates with other teams while also handling their usual coaching duties. Currently, the teams have to pay for their own transportation, so that would be another task coaches wouldn't have to manage either.

And of course, a state championship would be how the year ended.

Ginning up interest in the sport is still part of the challenge for Baker and others as they look to have the North Carolina High School Athletic Association sanction boys volleyball.

According to the NCHSAA bylaws, When 25% of the total NCHSAA membership offers a sport (participates/fields a team), the NCHSAA will sanction a championship in that sport. Another way the NCHSAA would sanction a championship is when 50% or more of one of our four classifications offers a sport, the NCHSAA will sanction a championship in that sport.

Currently, there are more than 50 club teams in NCHSAA schools, but that number would have to more than double to get to the 25% threshold as there are 432 schools in the athletic association.

While the sport itself is worth the time and effort he put into it, Baker said seeing some of his players earn scholarships is a reminder that the sport can be a launch pad to college for some of his players.