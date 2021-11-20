Bourbon, Balloons & Battles shows off charm of Statesville

Where it all comes together

The iliiteration of Bourbon, Balloons & Battles was serendipitous according to Sutton.

Montgolfier Day is Nov. 21, which naturally was already attracting balloon enthusiasts to the area. Sutton said the SCVB received the grant knowing they had limited time to use it but also saw the ballooning as part of the city's tourism charm. The venue of Southern Distilling seemed like a natural option, as well as the fact it was preparing for a bourbon tasting to show off a new spirit, Southern Star Paragon Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey. That gave the event two of the three b's. The Battles came from Fort Dobbs, a suggestion from Visit North Carolina.

"It really just evolved... where it all comes together," Sutton said. referencing the visitor board's slogan.

The event and subsequent advertising are done with funds from the North Carolina Travel Industry Association, provided by the CARES Act. The hope is the profile of Statesville's tourism will be elevated and kickstart the hospitality industry that sagged under nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Balloon Fest had been canceled the past two years due to concerns with the virus.

"We were very pleased to award the Statesville Convention and Visitors Bureau a grant provided by the NC General Assembly to promote Statesville as a wonderful destination for visitors. The Statesville CVB has developed a plan that will bring more attention to the amazing events, visitor attractions, and interesting history that’s uniquely Statesville. We are very happy they could put the funds to good use," Vince Chelena said. He is the Executive Director of the North Carolina Travel Industry Association.

