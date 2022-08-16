bottompromo

Conover man charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a minor A7
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile.
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award.
The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see …
Iredell Democrats announced Tuesday that Sarah Pittman will replace Michelle Coffey as their candidate for the Iredell-Statesville Schools Boa…
Hickory will lose its snack burgers and kraut dumplings soon.
She's one of the most popular drivers in her fifth season at Winston-Salem's famed quarter-mile track.
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic bring to 21 the number of main-stage musical and dance performers announced for the festival from Sept. 9 to 11 in downtown Greensboro. It features groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions on multiple stages.
In three weeks the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open for a nine-day run.
A teacher, who was arrested earlier this month on statutory rape and other charges, was served with two more warrants.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 31-Aug. 6. For more information regarding specific plo…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.