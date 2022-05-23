bottompromo

North Iredell American Legion Post awards scholarship A5
An Arkansas woman died Tuesday night when a tractor-trailer, driven by her boyfriend, ran over her in the parking lot of Lowe’s Distribution o…
A 33-year-old Conover man died Wednesday in a collision between the moped he was operating and a vehicle on Rimrock Road, Harmony.
A 40-year-old Statesville man was shot and killed and police are investigating the death as a homicide.
Five people were arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Troutman residence Tuesday and found crysta…
Statesville Chief of Police David Addison and Mayor Costi Kutteh held a news conference on Friday afternoon to announce the arrest of Marcus M…
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of electrical line workers with a completion ceremony on May 19 at t…
The softball coach at Lake Norman High School has been charged with indecent liberties with children after a voice mail concerning a sex act w…
Two Charlotte men were arrested after being found inside a stolen truck, said Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson.
After an extensive national three-month search in partnership with the Altman Initiative Group, the hiring committee assigned by the Downtown …
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
