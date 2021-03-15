bottom promo
It will be a family restaurant, Lisa Wilder said, but with her being the face of Lisa’s Restaurant & Lounge, she’s got plenty on her plate…
- Updated
A massive fire destroyed a Shelton Avenue store Tuesday night.
WHERE ARE THEY GOING TO GO NOW: Crazy David's owner worries more about customers than replacing building
As David Hiatt looks where Crazy David’s Discount Variety Store once stood, it’s clear many thoughts and many emotions are flashing by. Despit…
- Updated
"I've been out there many times and I've seen fox and coyotes out there. Normally they'll avoid you," Scott Durham said.
The shooting occurred on Sunday night near Summerfield.
Fire tore through the building that held Crazy David’s Discount Variety Store on Tuesday night, destroying the structure. Statesville Glass wa…
- Updated
As it currently stands, Iredell-Statesville Schools are operating in Plan A for students in grades K-5 and Plan B for students in grades 6-12.…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 4-10. L…
Statesville quarterback Zamari Stevenson stood in the shotgun and called for the snap. When the center fired the ball back to him it hit him n…
A Victory Air Flight was planning to head to Tulsa after leaving Statesville Regional Airport, but once the pilot noticed the low oil pressure…