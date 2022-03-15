Book banning a hot topic at Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting

Comments in previous meetings were similar to what Kelli Harris said to the board on Monday, as she said that a conversation about the subject needed to begin as there are books she said she others took issues within the school systems’ libraries, noting federal obscenity laws.

“We need to get together as adults and decide what curriculum we want our children to have. We don’t need the children deciding their curriculum, do we?” Harris said.

Harris said she had excerpts from some books in question and could read them, but it wasn’t appropriate to do in public. She said the content wasn’t about LBGTQ, and that people want to use the “race card” a lot, but it was about age-appropriate literature for students.

After the public comment period, Principal Bryan Paslay of Troutman Middle School came forward as scheduled on the agenda as the school had been focused on by critics of the content of books in recent public meetings. He said he was there to clarify some things.