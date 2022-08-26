Meet the Flower Litter! Bluebell, born 6/24/2022, female, Pitbull mix, expected to be a large breed when fully grown. She... View on PetFinder
Bluebell
A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident.
A traffic stop and an alert by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania pair on drug and weapon charges.
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years.
The list of people from Statesville that have gone on to make an impact on the global scale is not a very long one, but with the service he pr…
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherril…
As Rydell Cowan’s first game as a head coach ended, he received a cool congratulations in celebration of his first career win at the hands of …
A Harmony man is facing more than 60 counts involving tampering with electric meters.
MOORESVILLE — A win to start a new season is always sweet, but what if a bit of revenge was added to that equation?
Massive fire rips through Walmart near Atlanta, sending 3 officers to hospital, Georgia officials say
Black smoke filled the sky as a fire tore through an Atlanta-area Walmart, sending three police officers to the hospital, local news outlets report. The blaze erupted around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, inside the Walmart on Highway 54 in Peachtree City, police and fire rescue officials said. Flames engulfed much of a retail area near the back of the store where the fire is thought to have ...
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.