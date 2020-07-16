IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Carlos Rivera and Daniela Romero of Statesville, a girl, Kailany Nicole Rivera Romero, on July 6.
To Brandon and Megan Moore of Olin, a girl, Mallory Margaret Moore, on July 7.
To David and Michelle Robinson of Sherrills Ford, a girl, Ansleigh June Robinson, on July 7.
To Dustin and Jasmine Austin of Statesville, a boy, Atticus Dean Austin, on July 9.
To Christian Furman and Extacy Smith of Statesville, a girl, Aliyanna Jade Furman, on July 10.
To Glenn and Amanda Johnson of Statesville, a girl, Aleia Brielle Johnson, on July 10.
To Dany Arana and Zenaida Ortiz of Statesville, a girl, Loudemar Ohanna Arana Ortiz, on July 11.
To Antonio Linney and Destiny Ferguson, a boy, Kason Ahmir Linney, on July 11.
To Jeffrey Leonard and Laurel Shea of Statesville, a girl, Aleera Dean Leonard, on July 12.
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
