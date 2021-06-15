Bill expanding access to NC gov't worker info clears Senate

RALEIGH — Short explanations of why a North Carolina state or local government employee was transferred, demoted or suspended would be accessible by the public or media in legislation approved by the Senate on Monday night.

The measure, backed by the N.C. Press Association and opposed by the State Employees Association of North Carolina, builds upon current law that states the "general description of the reasons" for a worker's promotion is a public record.

The legislation, which now goes to the House for consideration after a 28-19 vote, would require that "general description" for a number of other employee changes, including dismissals, when requested.

State law already says an agency's final written explanation about why someone has been fired must also be provided when requested.

The proposal was reworked in several committee meetings to make clear health information and unsubstantiated accusations by supervisor can't be made public. And now the measure, which would take effect with work actions starting Dec. 1, would tell government employers to create policies that allow workers to challenge the description wording.