Betty White, named after the one and only animal lover herself, is happy go luck just like Betty's Golden Girls... View on PetFinder
Betty White
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 27-year-old Statesville man died in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon on Arey Road near Wallace Springs Road.
A Troutman man is facing four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
North Iredell High School announced that it has hired Randy Martin as its next head baseball coach. Martin replaces Derrick Wishon, who steppe…
A Winston-Salem man is facing a murder charge after authorities said he assaulted his roommate at a Statesville adult living home.
Scotts Elementary School fifth grader Carlos Drakeford is known for his quick smile and his willingness to help others.