'Better Homes and Gardens' predictions - some hits and some misses

My wife, Judy, has a subscription to “Better Homes & Gardens” (BH&G) magazine, and I picked up and perused their new September 2022 issue, which happened to be their 100th Anniversary Special Commemorative Issue. There is a beautiful cake, with the number “100” on top of it on the cover.

Looking through the table of contents, I found an article on page 198 — the last page of text in the issue — titled “Back to the Future: A Scorecard of Our Past Predictions.” Over their century of issues, it seems, the magazine had made some forecasts regarding how homes and gardens might be different in the future and had prepared their own “report card” on how accurate their predictions had been:

In January of 1943 the Second World War was going on — it was in all the newspapers — and BH&G suggested that the homes of tomorrow might have a communication system hooked up at our front doors so that one could see who was ringing the doorbell and talk with that person. The item was included in an article, “Tomorrow’s Gifts Today.” I think they hit the proverbial nail on the head with this one, fully deserving their self-awarded grade of “A+.”

At our home, we still move the curtain and peek out to see who is at the door.

BH&G gave themselves a grade of “D” for their September 1943 prediction of ordinary folks having a helicopter or fixed wing aircraft in the backyard in the future. It would be just the thing in which to ride to work or go to the corner grocery for a dozen eggs, milk and bread. I always wanted a rocket pack a la “Rocketman,” or a one-man helicopter pack for my personal transportation needs in the future. The “Popular Science” and “Popular Mechanics” magazines of the 1950s and 1960s had numerous colorful examples on their covers. Where are they now? The folks at BH&G awarded themselves a grade of “D” on this prediction.

In May of 1949, BH&G lauded the arrival of handy plastic utility bags in the home. Zippered plastic bags in several sizes are handy, but plastic products, in general, have become an ecological monster. Plastic does not decompose easily and it can enter the food chain.

There is a huge island of garbage, much of it discarded plastic items, about twice the size of Texas, floating in the northern Pacific Ocean halfway between Hawaii and Japan. Called “The Great Pacific Trash (or Garbage) Patch,” it is composed of a variety of single-use throw-away items, including plastic cigarette lighters, water and soda bottles, coffee creamer bottles, baby bottles, toothbrushes, cell phones, plastic bags, plastic toys and so forth.

North America is not solely responsible for this ecological Frankenstein, as South America and Asia are also perpetrators.

One source estimates that nine million tons of plastic waste enters the ocean every year. BH&G gave themselves a grade of “B” on this prediction on plastic bag use and misuse.

The February 1959 BH&G talked about harnessing the sun’s energy to be used to power a plethora of inventions and gizmos, thrusting us into a “solar-energized civilization” by the year 1989. A grade of “B” was realized on this one. We could do much, much more to utilize clean solar power. At our house, I have a solar-powered pocket calculator. Oh, yes, and a solar-powered tomato plant. We used to have a solar-powered clothes dryer, but I took down the clothesline some years ago.

The October 1986 issue of BH&G mentioned a very promising seed named quinoa (pronounced “keen-wah”), which they thought would soon be very popular. BH&G acknowledges that it did not publish a recipe for the high-protein, calcium-rich seed until six years later. The magazine awarded themselves an “A-“ on this prediction.

I don’t think I’ve ever eaten any quinoa. I’d be willing to try some. Anyone got directions on how to prepare it in a good recipe out there in R&L-land?

January 1990’s issue of BH&G addressed the water shortage problem, a matter of much concern for some parts of the country. Recently I saw a program on Nevada’s Lake Mead, soon to be re-named “Puddle Mead.” For arid areas BH&G suggested smaller home lawns, use of native plants, and the employment of drip irrigation, rain barrels and soaker hoses. Lake Mead, in case you have forgotten, is the man-made reservoir behind Hoover Dam and 24 miles east of Las Vegas. It is currently at 27% capacity, the lowest level since 1937.

TV sets were the topic of a November 1999 forecast by BH&G, when they prophesized that “one day we’ll have TVs that can be hung on the wall like a picture.” They scored themselves with a “B-“ on this one. The wall-hanger TVs are indeed out there, but can your wallet, much less your living room wall, support them?

I applaud such articles as this. BH&G at least had the courage to make some predictions. We need to think about where we will be and what we and our children will be doing and what kind of homes and gardens we might have in Futureville, USA.