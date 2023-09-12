The Iredell County Public Library invites the public to join them at the Bentley Center in Statesville for the final installation of Statesville’s newest StoryWalk, featuring How to Catch a Bully Fish by local authors Xavier Zsarmani Sr. & Jr.

The event Friday at 9 a.m.

The posts and stands have all been installed, and library staff will be completing the project by inserting the pages that morning on-site.

A class of students from Success Institute will also be in attendance to read through the completed StoryWalk, as well as the story’s authors Xavier Zsarmani Sr. & Jr.

The Zsarmanis wrote the book about the family's love of fishing and what a day on the water was like for their family.