Bear Grease's imprint on our culture is still highly relevant thanks to Clay Newcomb

It was not something his family had ever made much of. "I was the first person in our family that kind of declared that we were kind of explorers. Like, holy cow, we've been here since the late 1820s," he said.

His grandfather was a Baptist pastor and bird-dog trainer in Montgomery County, Arkansas, and the first person ever to attend college in his family. "He was also a schoolteacher," Newcomb said. "He was also a World War II veteran, and all those guys wanted their kids to go to college."

And so they did; Newcomb said his father became a banker. "He was like a white-collar guy in our town. But he was also a hunter; as country as any of them."

When his father came home from work, he didn't tell stories about the insurance agents and the car dealers and the doctors that he worked with; he told them stories about the rural people.

"I spent my childhood hearing stories about the family that would come in and take out a $400 loan so that they could go catfishing for three weeks, the guys that were gathering moss for a living and selling moss," he said. "He treated these people like they were kings."