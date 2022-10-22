Baxter is a happy and friendly 1 year old. He weighs 45 pounds and should probably be a bit bigger.... View on PetFinder
Baxter
Winston-Salem diner has 1 employee – the owner – keeping iconic eatery open through a shutdown, a labor shortage and more.
Murphy's 2010, billed as the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Winston-Salem, now has one staffer as it hangs on through lean times.
As the Iredell County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on proposed changes to the animal control ordinance, there is support for the upda…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has several items on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners’ agenda at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Iredell Co…
A Statesville woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert was found dead after a car wreck in Wilkes County.
They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either.
Jet East acquires new facility In Statesville, expands Its nationwide reach for aviation maintenance
Jet East, a Gama Aviation company, announced Wednesday that it has officially signed an agreement to open a full-service flagship maintenance …
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions ab…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-5. For more information regarding specific plots of …
An untrue rumor that litter boxes are being placed in schools for students who dress up in furry costumes and identify as cats has made its way to two North Carolina school districts — despite the claim being easily debunked. After hearing chatter about litter boxes inside schools, an employee at North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton decided to put the rumor to rest. “There is nobody ...
For the better part of the last 25 years, an extension of Timber Road has been talked about by the many members of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners that have come and gone. On Monday night, that long-awaited road was finally approved.