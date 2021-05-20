Banner Drug prepares for move into downtown Statesville

Banner Drug’s downtown location in Statesville is still a few weeks from its move down Center Street, but the store will see a significant change today as the Rx Grill it shares space with prepares its final meals.
“It was a good run. My wife and I were born and raised here, we remember coming here when we were growing up, our parents remember coming here,” Childress said. “There are lots of those memories, so it’s not a decision we made lightly,” owner John Childress said.
Childress said the current realities of operating a restaurant made it hard to justify moving the eatery in business terms, even if the nostalgia weighed on him. He said the Rx Grill’s current employees will be transferred over to one of his other businesses, the Greenbriar Grill.
The new location of the pharmacy at 307 N. Center St. in downtown plans to open June 21, with the pharmacy’s old location closing June 18. With the move, Banner Drug will still have four locations with the other two in Harmony and Troutman.
While it’s the last day to grab a bite to eat before the Rx Grill closes, the move represents a business opportunity for Childress, who shares ownership of the business with his wife, Melinda. He said while the inside of the new pharmacy location will look familiar to customers, the drive-thru window at the new location helps them from falling behind the curve in customer service.
Childress said he began considering moving the business officially known as Banner Drug Downtown Statesville into its namesake location in December of 2020. He said the name of the business wasn’t meant to be a prediction of future events, but he was amused it worked out that way.
“It’s neat we named it that back then and then it actually happened. We’re looking forward to it being downtown. We live, eat, sleep, drink here, so it will be neat being part of downtown for us.”
In buying the Banner Drug pharmacies a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic in November of 2019, it made for precipitous timing for those and their two restaurants, the Rx Grill and Greenbriar Grill.
“It was quite interesting four months into taking on a significant project and business operation for the most part ... were shut down,” Childress said.
The store’s owner said the Rx Grill shut down at first when the pandemic hit, but the Greenbriar Grill stayed open thanks to the building possessing a drive-thru window. The pharmacies were able to continue to go on thanks to curbside and other delivery methods.
Final meal?
A drug store and grill have been part of the Forest Heights Shopping Center, but with Banner Drug’s move into downtown Statesville, the plaza will be without a place to eat for the first time in six decades.
The pharmacy was first owned by Louis W. McKesson, then sold to Larry Marlin. While ownership and the names of the businesses changed hands in the Forest Heights Shopping Center, the pharmacy and grill continued on.
The Rx Grill not making the move was due to a number of factors according to Childress, one of which being people’s dining and shopping behavior in light of the pandemic.
“It certainly changed the way our society behaves and conducts its activities, how it gets food, it changes how we act,” Childress said.
While the grill is a casualty of the pharmacy’s move, Childress isn’t ruling out its return in some form if the realities of running a restaurant change in the years to come. He said while the Rx Grill will be gone, they aren’t in a rush to sell the equipment from it.
“We’ll see if that opportunity comes about,” Childress said. “There are things we ponder in our head, ‘Could we do this, could we do that?’ So, it’s something that could happen if the right location, right spot, the right situation presents itself.”
