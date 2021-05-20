Banner Drug prepares for move into downtown Statesville

Banner Drug’s downtown location in Statesville is still a few weeks from its move down Center Street, but the store will see a significant change today as the Rx Grill it shares space with prepares its final meals.

“It was a good run. My wife and I were born and raised here, we remember coming here when we were growing up, our parents remember coming here,” Childress said. “There are lots of those memories, so it’s not a decision we made lightly,” owner John Childress said.

Childress said the current realities of operating a restaurant made it hard to justify moving the eatery in business terms, even if the nostalgia weighed on him. He said the Rx Grill’s current employees will be transferred over to one of his other businesses, the Greenbriar Grill.

The new location of the pharmacy at 307 N. Center St. in downtown plans to open June 21, with the pharmacy’s old location closing June 18. With the move, Banner Drug will still have four locations with the other two in Harmony and Troutman.