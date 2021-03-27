 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baker talks computer, telephone scams at meeting
0 comments
top story

Baker talks computer, telephone scams at meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
image001.jpg

Sgt. Kerry Baker of the Troutman Police Department spoke to Fourth Creek Rotary Wednesday morning at the club’s weekly meeting at the Statesville Civic Center.

Baker spoke about telephone and computer scams and gave practical tips for how to avoid falling victim to such scams.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert