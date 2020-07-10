Back 2 School Bash faced challenges this year, but will go on with changes

The festival-like atmosphere of previous Back 2 School Bashes in Mooresville will not be possible this year but the mission of providing students with school supplies has not changed.
From a one-day event with a petting zoo, displays and other activities, this year’s bash will be held over four days, Tuesday through Saturday, and will mostly be a drive-thru experience. Volunteers will wear masks and, for the most part, folks are to remain in their vehicles.
Dr. Andrea Smith said the bash will be held each evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mooresville Middle School, 233 Kistler Farm Road.
The bash was Smith’s brainchild. Some 11 years ago, she attended a conference in Dallas, Texas and heard about a large bash that was being held there. Upon returning to Mooresville, she pondered the idea of starting one locally.
Smith said she was an associate pastor at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church and that church had and still does have a strong missional purpose. The church had been collecting school supplies and distributing them to school guidance counselors. Students would then ask the counselors for supplies.
“I was a teacher before I became a pastor and I know some kids would be embarrassed to ask for supplies,” she said.
So the bash and its festival-style format was a way to get the supplies into the hands of those who needed them in a fashion that would limit embarrassment for the kids.
For many of its 10 years, the bash has been led by young adults. Smith said Layne Smith, who was 19 when she started, coordinated the event for the past five years. “She did a great job,” Andrea Smith said.
This year, three young people, two recent graduates and one a rising junior, took on the responsibility for the 2020 bash. Cole Elliott, Kyndall Merkel and Hayden Stanley put together an event different from any before, taking on the challenge of providing the service with restrictions due to COVID-19.
That meant a total restructuring of the bash, Smith said. “We had to redo the whole thing.”
Despite the work associated with the restructuring, the need is still obvious, Smith said, as registration, which was required, was the highest they’ve seen in the 10 years of the Bash. “We have 1,663 registered,” she said. “That’s the most we’ve ever had.”
The items that will be given away at the bash have not changed, Smith said. School supplies, backpacks and shoes will be available. And gently used clothing will also be available. Smith said just a few people at a time will be allowed in the school building to get clothing. A free hot dog meal will be provided as well.
As far as the shoes are concerned, two pairs will be brought to the vehicle and the student(s) will try them on in the car.
Smith said the supplies come from a variety of sources, from donations to supply drives to monetary donations. “Every pack of notebook paper helps,” she said. “We give out 2,000 packs of notebook paper, 8,000 pencils,” she said.
Smith said the donations are one of the ways the community shows its support for the bash. Others volunteer in a variety of ways. “We probably have 600 to 700 volunteers,” she said.
She said that’s one of the takeaways she and others get from the bash every year — the support. “It’s been very powerful to witness it grow over the years and see the community support grow,” she said.
