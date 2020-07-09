Back 2 School Bash expected to provide supplies to 1,200 children

If the organizers of the Back 2 School Bash20 Statesville had any doubt about the need for the annual event, those doubts were erased within a few hours Monday.
The Rev. Amy Spivey, pastor of Monticello United Methodist Church, said an email blast to parents with children in the Iredell-Statesville Schools, was sent at 10 a.m. Monday and, by that evening, the registration was full. “That was in less than a day,” Spivey said.
The bash will be held July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Statesville High School. This event will be different from past years due to coronavirus restrictions. It will be a drive-thru event and will provide free school supplies, and there will be free food.
The bash is sponsored by a group of about 12 United Methodist churches in Iredell and began as a way to get needed school supplies into the hands of children in the Iredell-Statesville Schools. It was an idea that grew from a similar event that started in Mooresville.
Mooresville will have its own Back 2 School Bash July 14-17 at Mooresville Middle School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Registration for both bashes is closed but, Spivey said, school supplies will be provided as long as supplies are available.
Spivey said that the drive-thru method of delivering the school supplies is just one change being made in response to the coronavirus restrictions. At past bashes, children have been fitted for shoes. That will not take place this year at the bash, Spivey said, but shoes will be offered.
One of the churches involved in the bash has obtained shoes, but fittings will not be done at the bash. “We will have shoes,” Spivey said. This year, the shoe requests will be filtered through the guidance counselors at each school. Those needing shoes will need to contact the guidance counselor at the child’s school.
Another change is the elimination of a health fair but health care partners, Kintegra and Iredell Health Systems will have representatives at the bash and will have information on resources to be given out, Spivey said.
Spivey said this year’s bash will be providing a boxed lunch for everyone in the vehicle. Those lunches are provided by Grill 4 God (G4G), which is partnering with the churches.
Spivey stressed that the bash is drive-thru only and those registered have been assigned a time slot to pick up the school supplies. “We ask people to stick to the time slot as much as possible,” she said. Folks are to stay in their vehicles.
She said this year’s bash is expected to serve at least 1,200 students.
Monetary donations for the bash are encouraged, and since it is handled by the United Methodist churches, donations are tax deductible. Anyone wishing to make a donation can mail it to Broad Street United Methodist Church, c/o Back 2 School Bash, P.O. Box 169, Statesville, NC 28687.
Spivey said since the administrative duties are handled by the churches, 100% of donations are used to buy school supplies.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!