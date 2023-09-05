CONCORD — It’s a regular custom car convention, with everything from a tricked-out compact sedan to 1950s street rods to a hopped-up Italian exotic in the “Best of the Best” display during Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Sept. 7–9 Charlotte AutoFair.

Americans have been personalizing their cars since before World War I, and teenagers turned the practice into a national obsession in the 1950s. Thank goodness there are still enthusiasts out there who “can’t leave well enough alone,” because they produce some amazing automobiles — 16 of which have been assembled in AutoFair’s Best of the Best collection.

What makes them the best? These cars have been vetted by the most discerning judges in the industry. For example, there’s the wildly modified 1958 Willys pickup sporting a powerful Hemi V-8 that won this year’s Championship Auto Shows Inc. trophy at the World of Wheels show in Indianapolis. The 1967 Ford Fairlane coming to AutoFair took first place in the Detroit Autorama’s competitive Pro Touring (1949–Current) division in February.

Does “best” always mean “most expensive?” Not at all. Two of the display vehicles — a 2016 Honda Accord and a 2016 Hyundai Veloster—are based on affordable compact cars. This entry-level market has been the fastest-growing segment of the custom car market for the last two decades, with young enthusiasts modifying their Subaru Imprezas, Mazda Miatas, and Toyota MR2s for greater performance and sportier appearance.

What else is coming? There is an over-the-top Giallo Midas 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo with a 2,000hp engine. You’ll see several traditional street rods, including a 1934 Ford and a 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air. A retired automotive engineer built a beautiful, classically styled roadster from scratch. The oldest car in the AutoFair collection is a 1925 Ford Model T; the newest is a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro RS.

The Best of the Best custom show car collection will be displayed in the Showcase Pavilion during the Charlotte AutoFair on Thursday-Saturday (Sept. 7-9) at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Other show highlights include the Corvette 70th Anniversary exhibit, the 9/11 Tribute Car, and a trio of Movie Cars.

More information

AutoFair will transform the famed 1.5-mile speedway throughout the weekend. The latest technology, trends, parts, and products will fill the manufacturer’s midway. Guests can test drive the current line of Chevrolet vehicles, ride shotgun with professional Ford Performance Racing School drivers latest from the worlds of electric and off-road vehicles. Additionally, the reconfigured swap meet, hosted by the Hornet’s Nest Region AACA, will provide a wide array of hard-to-find parts and memorabilia.

AutoFair tickets

Adult single-day tickets are $10 Thursday and $15 Friday and Saturday. Three-day passes are just $30 for adults. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult. Tickets are available online at CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com or at the gate.